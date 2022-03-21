Fire crews called to early morning restaurant fire in Arden

ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department responded to an early morning restaurant fire in Arden on Friday.

Crews were called out to Strictly Wings on Sweeten Creek Road at 4:20 a.m., according to the department.

We’re told firefighters initially operated interior but transitioned to defensive operations due to fire conditions.

The department said the building was unoccupied and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

