Deputies ask community to call 911 if they see this man

David Sentell
David Sentell(Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to locate a man Monday afternoon.

Deputies said there is a law enforcement presence on Greenpond Road search for David Nathaniel Sentell.

He was last seen wearing a charcoal-colored hoodie.

Deputies said if anyone sees Sentell, they should not approach and should call 911.

