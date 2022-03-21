Deputies ask community to call 911 if they see this man
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to locate a man Monday afternoon.
Deputies said there is a law enforcement presence on Greenpond Road search for David Nathaniel Sentell.
He was last seen wearing a charcoal-colored hoodie.
Deputies said if anyone sees Sentell, they should not approach and should call 911.
