Family entertainment center to open new location in Upstate development

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cinergy Entertainment Group announced that it’s opening a new family entertainment center in Greenville County’s BridgeWay Station.

This new location will become the ninth entertainment center that the group has opened so far. According to their website, the new center will include; a virtual reality arcade, a bowling alley, escape rooms, dine-in movie theaters and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand into Greenville and be part of BridgeWay Station,” said Vice President of Marketing Traci Hoey. “This is our second site in the Carolinas and we are excited to unveil our new prototype design synergizing all of the incredible experiences which catapulted us to the Top Family Entertainment Center in the World. Nothing else will compare to this newest version of Cinergy!

For more information on this new business, you can read more at Cinergy Entertainment Announces Expansion to Mauldin, SC.

