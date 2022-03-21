Advertisement

Family entertainment center to open new location in Upstate development

Rendering of Bridgeway Station development in Mauldin
Rendering of Bridgeway Station development in Mauldin(Hughes Investments)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cinergy Entertainment Group announced that it’s opening a new family entertainment center in Greenville County’s BridgeWay Station.

This new location will become the ninth entertainment center that the group has opened so far. According to their website, the new center will include; a virtual reality arcade, a bowling alley, escape rooms, dine-in movie theaters and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand into Greenville and be part of BridgeWay Station,” said Vice President of Marketing Traci Hoey. “This is our second site in the Carolinas and we are excited to unveil our new prototype design synergizing all of the incredible experiences which catapulted us to the Top Family Entertainment Center in the World. Nothing else will compare to this newest version of Cinergy!

For more information on this new business, you can read more at Cinergy Entertainment Announces Expansion to Mauldin, SC.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
Suspect on the run in Upstate after shooting injures at least one person
Dep. Holloway thanks good samatan.
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Deputy thanks mystery man for cleaning offensive message
Firefighters battle a fire along Tricia Court
Fire crews respond to house fire Greenville County
Tidelands Health celebrates having zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in two...
MAJOR MILESTONE: Tidelands Health celebrates zero COVID hospitalizations at its hospitals