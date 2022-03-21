Advertisement

Fire crews respond to house fire Greenville County

Firefighters battle a fire along Tricia Court
Firefighters battle a fire along Tricia Court(Rod Hodgson)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Parker Fire Department said crews responded to Tricia Court on Monday afternoon for a house fire.

Officials said they were called to the scene at around 4:00 p.m. When crews arrived, they found that the roof was already engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire, but the home received extensive damage.

Luckily, no one was in the house when the fire began.

Barea Fire Department also helped with the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire began. They added that the Sheriff’s Office is helping them determine the cause.

