Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Deputy thanks mystery man for cleaning offensive message

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy thanks a stranger for cleaning graffiti containing an offensive message about police.

The sheriff’s office says someone painted “#$!@ Cops” on the bridge at the intersection of Muddy Ford Road and Whispering Hollow Road, in Greenville.

Deputy Jonathan Holloway says he’s used to mean comments.

“I noticed it. And it just kind of runs off your back, because we hear it and see it fairly frequently,” Holloway said.

Until, one day, he was responding in the area and saw a man getting rid of the message.

“In this job, there are a lot of times where we have to have thick skin,” Holloway said, “But there are times like this where we have to have a soft heart.”

All Holloway knows is, a man with a gray shirt, a gray truck, and a gray camper turned his gray feelings into sunshine. When Holloway tried to thank him:

“He was already gone,” said Holloway.

The comment about law enforcement was gone too. Instead, Holloway wrote a “thank you” letter on Facebook. Thousands of others noticed too. Here are some of the top comments, in part:

“Thanks to the good guy who took his time to help show that good always outweighs bad!”

“Thank you, sir, for your kindness. There are good people left!”

“This shows there are still good people out there. Thank you to the gentleman in the grey truck. You are an inspiration to us all.”

Holloway hopes the man who did it saw his letter.

“I’d love to meet him, if that’s possible, and shake his hand,” Holloway said.

One stranger’s impact touched hundreds online. And while other graffiti still remains, Holloway hopes the kindness keeps spreading.

“People will take the time to try to hurt others with their words,” said Holloway, “And, sometimes, they try to help each others with their words, but it’s even better to help each other with their actions.”

Perhaps, the man doesn’t want to be recognized. However, anyone who knows who he is can contact the sheriff’s office so he and Holloway can meet.

