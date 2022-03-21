Advertisement

Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they urgently need newspaper donations.

The animal shelter uses newspaper to line their cages and said Saturday they are almost completely out.

You can donate newspaper to the Greenville Humane Society any time by dropping it in the blue recycling bins outside their adoption center on Airport Road.

