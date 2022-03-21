Home break-in reported at late NFL player’s home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell Police continue to investigate a bizarre party that took place inside the home of late NFL player Demaryius Thomas a week ago Sunday.

“A family member had reached out to our department and indicated that she had seen social media posts showing that there were unauthorized people inside the home which she understood to be vacant at the time,” Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo said.

Thomas, a former Georgia Tech All-American and pro-bowler with the Denver Broncos, passed away in December following a seizure in his Roswell home. On March 13, several people gained access to his mansion on Riverside Road.

“Our officers when they responded did find multiple people inside the home and after their ensuing investigation arrested three of those individuals for criminal trespass,” Lupo said. “So there seemed to be several people there gathered who were socializing without being able to describe it specifically a party but there were a number of people who were there in kind of social gathering capacity.”

Police arrested Vashone Jones, Perfect Robinson, and Malcom Daniels. All were charged with criminal trespass. And Jones is reportedly a former Georgia deputy.

“I can tell you that how those individuals gained access to the home is part of our ongoing investigation and our officers have been maintaining regular patrols of the area to make sure nothing further happens at the home,” Lupo said.

According to the police report filed by Thomas’ mother, several items were stolen from the home including an Espy award, football jerseys, and firearms.

“There has been concerns about the resale of potential items that have been taken from the home so we would encourage anyone that has additional information about this case to contact our police department and speak with our assigned detective,” Lupo said.

