It’s ‘Free Cone Day’ at Dairy Queen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spring is here and Dairy Queen is celebrating nationwide with Free Cone Day!

Dairy Queen said on Monday, March 21, participating locations throughout the U.S. will offer fans a free small cone filled with DQ’s soft-serve ice cream. Each customer is limited to one cone.

That free cone got us like… Stop by your DQ location for your 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮 🍦 𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓮 🍦 today only on Free Cone Day! Have you gotten yours yet?! pic.twitter.com/Ia8naGdX68 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 21, 2022

“Since 2015, Free Cone Day marks the official kickoff to spring at DQ and is a special tradition for our fans. Warmer weather is on the horizon, and DQ is ready to celebrate the season with everyone’s favorite treat, a free vanilla cone,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ).

Dairy Queen also warned that the offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

