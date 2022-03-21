Looking ahead to Wednesday storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After beautiful weather for the last couple of days, we’ll be looking to a big change for Wednesday. Heavy rain and potential severe weather will roll through.

Tonight will be chilly in the 40s with mostly clear skies. Clouds increase Tuesday, but temperatures will still warm to 72 in the Upstate and 68 in the mountains. the day should be rain-free, but we’ll be watching storms out to the west approaching toward Wednesday morning.

Expect heavy rain to arrive after 4AM Wednesday morning, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A wet morning commute could lead to some PM t-storms on Wednesday. The best chance for severe weather will be south of 85. Highs will warm into the 70s for most spots.

Storms should taper off Wednesday evening, leading to a pleasant Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop back into the 60s with sunshine.

