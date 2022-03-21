MAJOR MILESTONE: Tidelands Health celebrates zero COVID hospitalizations at its hospitals

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health hit a much-welcomed milestone on Monday morning.

For the first time in two years, the hospital system had zero COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

“Zero COVID is something we never thought would come,” said Dr. Jo-anne Klein with Tidelands Health Infectious Disease Specialists. “Let’s continue to stay safe, get vaccinated since it does help and be optimistic that we can continue living our best life despite the challenges we face.”

Tidelands Health celebrates having zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in two years. (Source: Tidelands Health)

Tidelands Health saw its first COVID-19 patient on March 16, 2020. The patient was treated in the emergency department at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and was able to recover at home.

Since then, Tidelands Health has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle by not only caring for those infected by the deadly illness but by also administering over 109,000 doses of the vaccine.

While Monday’s milestone doesn’t mean the battle with COVID-19 is over, Tidelands Health says it does give them hope that there are brighter days ahead.

“We’re looking forward to when we can say, ‘Every day is COVID free,’” said nurse Heather Craven.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.