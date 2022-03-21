Man receives maximum sentence of about 51 years in prison

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to a maximum of 620 months or 51 years in prison on child sex crime charges, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Wayne Simpson was charged for his part in sexual offenses that he committed on a child less than 15 years of age.

Simpson was sentenced to a minimum of 496 months, or about 41 years, with 1074 days credit for pre-trial confinement, according to deputies.

