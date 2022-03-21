Advertisement

Man receives maximum sentence of about 51 years in prison

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to a maximum of 620 months or 51 years in prison on child sex crime charges, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Wayne Simpson was charged for his part in sexual offenses that he committed on a child less than 15 years of age.

Simpson was sentenced to a minimum of 496 months, or about 41 years, with 1074 days credit for pre-trial confinement, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with ‘flu-like symptoms’
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Investigation underway after woman injured in shooting in Anderson County
generic graphic
Hart County commissioner, son arrested Saturday night after family dispute
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
2 children injured in a shooting in Spartanburg during road rage