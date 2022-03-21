Mild and Dry Start To Week, Storm Threat Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With high pressure overhead today, we’ll see a beautiful first full day of spring. Sunny skies will boost our afternoon highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight, we’ll see some increase in clouds, with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will be another nice day, except we’ll see more clouds in the picture, mild once again with highs in the low 70s for the Upstate, and mid 60s in the mountains. Tuesday night into early Wednesday, a warm front will lift across the region increasing rain and storm chances. Lows will be in the 50s.

We’re keeping a close eye on Wednesday, with a new cold front expected to sweep into the region. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and conditions may be favorable for some severe weather. Something to keep in the back of your mind for the middle of the week, and stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates.

The week ends dry with slightly cooler conditions with highs in the 60s.

