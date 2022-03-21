Monster Jam returns to Greenville, celebrates 30 year anniversary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and making a return to Greenville with the Arena Championship Series East!

Fans in the Upstate will witness rivalries, high-flying stunts, and head-to-head battles for the Event Championship at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, according to organizers.

Here’s what this weekend’s schedule will look like:

Saturday, March 26 Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monster Jam event at 1 p.m. Monster Jam event at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 Pit Party 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monster Jam event at 1 p.m.



We’re told at the Monster Jam Pit Party fans can see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy the fun.



