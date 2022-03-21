Advertisement

NC police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in hotel parking lot shootings

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others wounded following reported shootings in the parking lot of a North Carolina hotel, police said.

Fayetteville officers responding shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday arrived at the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada and found four people who had been shot, according to a police department news release. A fifth shooting victim also was located and was being treated at a local hospital.

Of the other four shooting victims, one male was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said, while the other three were taken by ambulance or a personal vehicle to the hospital. Two of those three later died, the police department said, while the other person had life-threatening injuries.

The names of those shot were withheld for now by the department, whose homicide unit was investigating what happened. The department asked the public for any information about the shootings.

