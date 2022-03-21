Advertisement

New boat restrictions take effect on Upstate lakes

Generic boat photo
(Source: Pixabay)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Before you hit the lake, make sure you know the new restrictions!

Governor Henry McMaster signed a law on Mar. 14 increasing the distance limit for boating near a dock, swimmer or anchored vessel to 100 feet for most state waters. This doubles the previous distance of 50 feet.

The new law applies to the following Upstate lakes: Lake Greenwood, Lake Hartwell, Lake Jocassee, Lake Keowee, Lake Robinson, Lake Succession and Lake Russell.

The law also bans wake surfing on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft.

Click here to read more on the SC DNR website.

