Advertisement

Officers searching for suspect accused of robbing bank at gunpoint

The suspect accused of robbing a bank in Greer
The suspect accused of robbing a bank in Greer(Greer Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an Upstate bank at gunpoint this morning.

Officers said they responded to United Bank at 871 S. Buncombe Rd at around 9:15 am on Monday. When they arrived, officers said they learned that the suspect had gone into the bank and showed a handgun to the teller. The teller then gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and got into a dark-colored sedan parked outside.

According to officers, the suspect was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a black mask, a red shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kendra Kent tracking severe weather.
Tracking possible severe weather for Wednesday
(Source: Pixabay)
RV living on the rise in Upstate
Generic boat photo
New boat restrictions take effect on Upstate lakes
Tidelands Health celebrates having zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in two...
MAJOR MILESTONE: Tidelands Health celebrates zero COVID hospitalizations at its hospitals