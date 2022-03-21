Officers searching for suspect accused of robbing bank at gunpoint

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an Upstate bank at gunpoint this morning.

Officers said they responded to United Bank at 871 S. Buncombe Rd at around 9:15 am on Monday. When they arrived, officers said they learned that the suspect had gone into the bank and showed a handgun to the teller. The teller then gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and got into a dark-colored sedan parked outside.

According to officers, the suspect was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a black mask, a red shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.