Advertisement

Officers searching for Texas man with over 10 open warrants

Brandon James Graham
Brandon James Graham(Asheville City Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers are looking for a Texas man who has more than 10 open arrest warrants against him, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Officers said 31-year-old Brandon James Graham is accused of multiple crimes, including larceny and breaking and entering.

Officers described Graham as 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 130 pounds. They added that he has brown hair and hazel eyes. According to officers, he often spent time in the downtown area and around South Tunnel Road.

Anyone with information on Graham is asked to contact officers at (828) 252-1110. You can also send tips anonymously by using the TIP2APD smartphone application or texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters battle a fire along Tricia Court
Fire crews respond to house fire Greenville County
Tidelands Health celebrates having zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in two...
MAJOR MILESTONE: Tidelands Health celebrates zero COVID hospitalizations at its hospitals
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.
SC gas prices drop more than 10 cents, state average at $3.94
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams