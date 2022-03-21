Officers searching for Texas man with over 10 open warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers are looking for a Texas man who has more than 10 open arrest warrants against him, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Officers said 31-year-old Brandon James Graham is accused of multiple crimes, including larceny and breaking and entering.

Officers described Graham as 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 130 pounds. They added that he has brown hair and hazel eyes. According to officers, he often spent time in the downtown area and around South Tunnel Road.

Anyone with information on Graham is asked to contact officers at (828) 252-1110. You can also send tips anonymously by using the TIP2APD smartphone application or texting TIP2APD to 847411.

