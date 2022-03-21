Advertisement

Phase 1 of Augusta Street safety improvements underway

Crews will be restriping the road at night for the next week
By Grace Runkel
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Road crews have wrapped up their first night of work on Augusta Street, transitioning the four-lane road down to three lanes.

Over the course of the next week, crews will restripe Augusta Street between Augusta Place and Crystal Avenue to complete the “road diet.” The finished product will be three lanes, with one lane of traffic going in each direction and a center turn lane.

Officials say this will make left-hand turns safer for drivers. Now, they won’t be blocking traffic.

The “road diet” was the most popular solutions among more than 100 neighbors who the city surveyed last year. According to the city, almost half picked it.

Safety on Augusta Street has been a topic of debate since last Memorial Day Weekend, when a woman and her dog were hit and killed will running on the sidewalk. Since then, neighbors have called for change.

The city says this is just Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2, which is still under consideration, is expected to begin next year and include improvements like landscaping, utility undergrounding, signal upgrades and multi-use paths.

“Road diet” work is expected to take a week. The city is asking for feedback on the project once it is complete. You can submit your thoughts here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Happiest place in the world 2022
Happiest place in the world 2022
Road crews have wrapped up their first night of work on Augusta Street, transitioning the...
Crews wrap up first night of work on Augusta Street
Fans attend the last day of the NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Last day for the NCAA Tournament in Greenville
Gamecocks WBB advances to the next round.
Gamecocks WBB advances to next round