Police investigating after 3 young adults shot in Spindale

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three people were injured in a shooting at an apartment in Spindale early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Starling Oaks Apartments on Armstrong Drive.

The three people who were shot are all 19 or 20 years old. The Spindale Police Department says they believe the three victims are also suspects in the case.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-286-3464.

