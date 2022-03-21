RV living on the rise in Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Stephen Jones decided to retire from BMW, he and his wife sold their house and moved into a recreational vehicle in December 2019.

“My wife hasn’t done much traveling, and I wanted to move and show her the world,” Jones told FOX Carolina. “It’s been a blessing to be able to move around and plant where I need to plant.”

Jones and his wife are currently staying at the GSP RV Park in Greer. Property manager Cyndi Dean said the site is filled to capacity throughout most of the year.

“Most of our guests are grandparents visiting grandchildren in the area or people looking for a new home or building a new one,” Dean said. “We also have travel nurses and physical therapists. There’s even a traveling doctor staying with us.”

Most guests at the park do not stay longer than a month, but about half stay between 30 to 90 days, Dean said.

Dean is also a member of the American RV Campground Association (ARVC) and has followed the RV industry closely.

“There was a 320 percent spike in the sales of RVs in 2020,” Dean said. “Since COVID, we have gotten more requests to stay at our RV park.”

Houston McDaniel, at Sonny’s Camp N Travel in Duncan, said they’ve seen a 48 percent spike in RV sales since the end of 2019. McDaniel said many of his customers are people who started working from home during the pandemic.

“Why have the ‘sticks and bricks’ as they call it, when you can move around and see the whole country?” McDaniel said.

Because so many other people have embraced the same lifestyle, Jones said it’s sometimes hard to find a site that can accommodate him for longer than two months.

“If you want a particular place, you might have to plan well ahead,” Jones said. “But if you just want to wing it, we’ve had success doing that as well.”

