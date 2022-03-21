SC real estate affected by horse riders drawn to Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many people are wanting to move to the Upstate. Real estate agents tell us several of those people looking to move are horse owners wanting larger properties.

We’re told the Upstate is attracting horse owners that want large enough properties to house and ride their horses.

Pam Riddle, the owner of Solid Rock Stables, said she is often asked at least once a week if she knows of places that have at least three to five acres for sale.

Realtors said over the past year in the Greater Greenville area, 105 pieces of land were sold with a designation that horses were permitted. 21 of those were in the Fountain Inn, Simpsonville, Woodruff Road, and Gray Court areas.

“I think with the equestrian center that Tryon built, we’re getting a lot more attention from other people and other areas. I just feel like this is one of the driving forces”, said Amy Parham with Potts Performance Horses.

The increase in people wanting to get into horse riding is getting more people to stay.

