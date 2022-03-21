Advertisement

South Carolina WBB beats Miami, advances in NCAA Tournament

Gamecocks WBB advances to the next round.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Women’s Basketball took care of business in their second-round matchup against the University of Miami to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

The final score was 49 to 33.

The game on Sunday marked the final game this season that was played at Colonial Life Arena.

Watch the video above to hear from fans at Sunday’s game!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gamecocks WBB advances to the next round.
Gamecocks WBB advances to next round
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells during the first half of a college basketball game in the...
Coach K’s last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
Great defense, bad shooting as S. Carolina beats Miami 49-33
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
‘We are confident in Deshaun’: Watson trade to Cleveland Browns now official