South Carolina WBB beats Miami, advances in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Women’s Basketball took care of business in their second-round matchup against the University of Miami to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

The final score was 49 to 33.

The game on Sunday marked the final game this season that was played at Colonial Life Arena.

Watch the video above to hear from fans at Sunday’s game!

