Suspect on the run in Upstate after shooting injures at least one person

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are searching for the suspect connected to a shooting that injured at least one person this evening.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at the Nu Way gas station near Highway 221 South at around 6:00 p.m. According to deputies, there is one confirmed victim, but their condition is unknown.

The suspected shooter left the scene and headed toward Riverfork Road on foot. Deputies described the suspect as a black man with a blue jean coat and jeans.

Anyone who sees this suspect is asked to not approach him. Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

