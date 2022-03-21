Advertisement

Upstate native says he’s entering 2022 NBA draft

Bryce McGowens
Bryce McGowens(10/11 NOW)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate native says he’s shooting for the pros.

Bryce McGowens tweeted Monday that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA draft. McGowens is a freshman at the University of Nebraska.

Before he joined the Cornhuskers, McGowens played for Wren High School.

He was named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press.

“Bryce told our staff that he has decided to declare for the NBA Draft,” said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. “Since he arrived on campus last summer, Bryce has been diligent in putting in extra work, whether it is in the gym or in the weight room, and you could see it in his continued improvement over the course of the season. Bryce has put a lot of thought into this decision, and we will do everything we can to support him as he prepares for the NBA Draft and the start of his professional career.”

