Advertisement

Clemson starting guard Nick Honor enters transfer portal

Clemson guard Nick Honor (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket against Florida State in...
Clemson guard Nick Honor (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket against Florida State in the second-half in Clemson, S.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Bart Boatwright/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Bart Boatwright/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson starting guard Nick Honor has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of playing his final college season elsewhere.

Team spokesman Benjamin Winterrowd confirmed Honor’s decision.

Honor is a 5-foot-10, fourth-year junior from Orlando, Florida, who started 25 of 33 games for the Tigers this season. He averaged 7.7 points and led the team with 79 assists.

Honor played as a freshman at Fordham before transferring to Clemson, where he sat out his first season due to NCAA rules before playing the past two years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach
Bryce McGowens
Upstate native says he’s entering 2022 NBA draft
Gamecocks WBB advances to the next round.
South Carolina WBB beats Miami, advances in NCAA Tournament
Gamecocks WBB advances to the next round.
Gamecocks WBB advances to next round