Clemson starting guard Nick Honor enters transfer portal

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson starting guard Nick Honor has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of playing his final college season elsewhere.

Team spokesman Benjamin Winterrowd confirmed Honor’s decision.

Honor is a 5-foot-10, fourth-year junior from Orlando, Florida, who started 25 of 33 games for the Tigers this season. He averaged 7.7 points and led the team with 79 assists.

Honor played as a freshman at Fordham before transferring to Clemson, where he sat out his first season due to NCAA rules before playing the past two years.

