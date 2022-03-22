DHEC urges vaccines after chicken pox outbreak in Upstate

South Carolina (FOX Carolina) - DHEC is urging parents to make sure their children have the chicken pox vaccine as two outbreaks have been reported this month.

One chicken pox outbreak was at an elementary school in the Upstate on Mar. 10, although DHEC did not confirm which school. A second outbreak was also reported at a childcare facility in the Lowcountry.

These are the first two outbreaks of chicken pox since 2020.

“These two varicella outbreaks as well as a decline in childhood vaccination coverage highlight the need for a renewed focus on maintaining recommended childhood vaccinations,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “We encourage parents to consult their children’s medical provider to ensure their child’s vaccination record is current.”

