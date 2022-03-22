Forest City PD arrest two men for attempted 1st degree murder following shooting

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Forest City Police said two men who face charges that stem from a shooting investigation two weeks prior have been arrested.

Police said the shooting happened on March 9 at Dogwood Lane. Once the shooting investigation began, officers received warrants on Christopher Laws and Daveon Twitty for attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

We’re told Laws was taken into custody on March 15 without incident. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team was requested by police to help find Twitty.

Police said both Laws and Twitty are being held at the Rutherford County Jail without bond and awaiting trial.

