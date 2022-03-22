Looking Ahead To Wednesday’s Showers and T-Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After beautiful weather for the last couple of days, we’ll be looking to a big change for Wednesday. Heavy rain and potential severe weather will roll through.

Today will be a quiet day ahead of tomorrow’s showers and T-Storms. Highs will be in the low 70s, upper 60s in the mountains. We’ll be watching storms out to the west approaching toward Wednesday morning, some with heavy rain. Lows will be in the 50s.

Expect heavy rain to arrive after 4AM Wednesday morning, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A wet morning commute could lead to some PM T-storms on Wednesday. The best chance for severe weather will be south of 85. Highs will warm into the 70s for most spots, except some 60s in the mountains.

Storms should taper off Wednesday evening, leading to a pleasant Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop back into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.