Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Anderson, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

We’re told the person who died was riding their motorcycle on Doubletree Drive near Mayci Way when they crashed around 4 a.m.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the motorcyclist yet.

