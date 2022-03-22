Officers: Man charged after allegedly kidnapping and strangling woman

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Weaverville Police Department said a man was recently charged after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Officers said they responded to the Fairfield Inn on Fairfield Approach Drive on Sunday, March 20. It was reported that the suspect assaulted the woman and held her against her will.

Officers located the suspect at the scene and took him into custody. They later identified him as 31-year-old Richard Carlton Barnhill from Erwin, Tennessee.

Following the incident, Barnhill was charged with Assault on a Female, Assault by Strangulation, Attempted Second Degree Sex Offense, First Degree Kidnapping and Second Degree Trespassing.

Barnhill is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $352,000 bond. Officers added that the incident is still under investigation.

