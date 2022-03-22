Police need help finding two men who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police need help identifying a pair of armed robbers who held up an east Asheville convenience store at gunpoint Monday night.

We’re told officers responded to the store on Swannanoa River Road around 9:50 p.m. on March 21 to investigate. After interviews and watching surveillance video, they learned a man entered the store, went to the counter showing a handgun, ad pointed to the register for the clerk to give him the money. The man then left with the cash about a minute later and got into a car with a getaway driver.

Police described the suspect who entered the store as a male wearing clothing head-to-toe, including gloves, a red bandana, sunglasses, and a blue beanie. The armed robber got into a green-colored Mazda sedan with a license plate in the rear window. The driver of the car was said to be a male also holding a gun.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects or the car they were driving is encouraged to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Getaway car used in armed robbery. (Asheville Police Department)

