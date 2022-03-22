Advertisement

Police need help finding two men who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

Asheville Police looking for two armed robbers.
Asheville Police looking for two armed robbers.(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police need help identifying a pair of armed robbers who held up an east Asheville convenience store at gunpoint Monday night.

We’re told officers responded to the store on Swannanoa River Road around 9:50 p.m. on March 21 to investigate. After interviews and watching surveillance video, they learned a man entered the store, went to the counter showing a handgun, ad pointed to the register for the clerk to give him the money. The man then left with the cash about a minute later and got into a car with a getaway driver.

Police described the suspect who entered the store as a male wearing clothing head-to-toe, including gloves, a red bandana, sunglasses, and a blue beanie. The armed robber got into a green-colored Mazda sedan with a license plate in the rear window. The driver of the car was said to be a male also holding a gun.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects or the car they were driving is encouraged to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Getaway car used in armed robbery.
Getaway car used in armed robbery.(Asheville Police Department)

