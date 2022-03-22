Shots fired into vehicle completely shuts down stretch of I-85 South in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are responding to a call of shots fired into a vehicle that has a stretch of I-85 South completely closed Tuesday evening.

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between Exit 10B and Exit 13.

North Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes of I-85 South are closed near Exit 13 (Edgewood Road).

The road is not expected to reopen until around 10 p.m.

As a detour, motorists must take Exit 13 (Edgewood Road) and turn left. Follow Edgewood Road to US 29/US 74 West. Continue on US 29/US 74 West to re-access I-85.

Officials have not provided any other details about what happened.

