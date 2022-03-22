Spartanburg Co. approves plan to provide internet access to underserved areas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Council passed a resolution to provide broadband internet to rural and underserved areas of the county Monday night.

The resolution authorizes the execution to use funds from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARP Funds) to provide high-speed broadband infrastructure with speeds of at least 100/20 MBPS in unserved and underserved areas of Spartanburg County.

We’re told this project will impact approximately 3,500 to 4,000 rooftops which represent 6,221 residents in the county based on the average consensus population per household.

Officials say the project will cost $4,500,000 and is expected to be completed by December of 2024.

