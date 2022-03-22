Tracking the Case: Upstate pastor killed 20 years ago

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pastor killed along the side of the road 20 years ago in Gaffney remains unsolved.

Perry Posey pastored at Shady Grove Baptist for years, even helping to build the church next door. “This is the case of Perry Posey, he was a local pastor who was killed February 6, 2002,” Lt. Jordan Cutchin said.

Cutchin has sifted through the 20 year case for 2 years now. His family and wife are speaking up saying they believe their father’s case is solvable, especially since the weapon murder weapon is in evidence.

“My dad took me to school every morning, and he wasn’t there to take me to school so I just figured something was going on, but I never thought that my dad was killed,” Cherry Posey Dukes said. Dukes was just 16 years old the last time she saw her dad.

“I was 22 when it happened,” Kerry Posey, his son, said.

“When I pulled up on the scene, before they had even told me anything, the tape, I knew it was him,” Perry Posey Junior said.

Binders full of evidence sit inside the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Lab reports, sketches and pictures all holding clues about who shot this father, pastor and mentor.

“It’s odd, generally we when we see these crimes, it’s not usually someone that’s a pastor,” Lt. Cutchin said. Investigators have debated if the shooting stemmed from road rage as a suspect used a shot gun as the murder weapon. One troopers found during a traffic spot just a few miles away from the scene days later.

“I’ve heard rumors like everyone else, but they don’t mean anything to me, I want the truth,” Vergie Posey, his wife, said.

Investigators said Posey was found along I-85 and Exit 87. His car had rolled to a stop after he was shot once around 3:45am. The pastor wasn’t found until after 7am according to records. Pictures show bullet holes littering his entire car but only bullet struck him.

Cherry Posey Dukes said many elements of the case do not sit well with her including where officials found the murder weapon and her father’s car.

“It had been out in the weather, dew on the grass, rain, things like that will degrade any fingerprints, or DNA evidence,” Lt Cutchin said while speaking about the murder weapon.

This family is skeptical the motive is road rage and will continue to fight for answers. “I try and stay positive and pray about it...and actually keep them in prayer. Because if you can do something like this, you need prayer,” Cherry Posey Dukes said.

Investigators do not have any leads at this point but will continue to question people they are pointed to. The family believes the case is solvable.

