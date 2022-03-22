Upstate ministry hold prayer vigil for Ukraine

Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the war continues in Ukraine, more organizations and people from the faith community are offering prayers for the country under fire.

Sacred Traditions and Rituals (STAR) gathered for a prayer vigil in Spartanburg Monday evening. Concerned neighbors, praying Americans coming together for a cause.

Songs and poems of peace, thoughtful messages and prayers were lifted for the people of Ukraine.

“The world is so sad and I’m so much trouble, and my heart just aches for the Ukrainian people,” said Rita Heatherly, who attended the prayer.

The minister of STAR, Sue Perrin, says watching the war play out of tough.

“Anxious, stressful, and I find the need to go deep, deep, deep into my soul and offer as many prayers and share my prayerful energy,” Perrin said.

