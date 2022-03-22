Upstate organization works with Sheriff to educate kids about gun safety

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization worked with officials from McDonald’s to host an educational event about gun safety today in Greenville.

Organizers of the event said the goal was to help kids and teenagers learn about gun safety and have them sign pledges to never pick up a gun. The event included multiple speakers, including Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

According to organizers, they handed out gas gift cards, meal tickets and gunlocks to those who attended.

