‘We’re gonna do more than pray:’ Sheriff announces arrests in Spartanburg Co. homicide

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce arrests in a deadly shooting in February.

On Feb. 11, seven different 911 calls were placed from The Springs, an apartment complex on Concert Way, to report gunfire. Investigators recovered 18 shell casings from the scene and said multiple cars and apartments were damaged by the bullets.

Tykeil Fleming was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle about half a mile from the scene. He died at the hospital.

Fleming’s aunt and grandmother spoke on behalf of the family at the press conference.

“All we could remember is the smile he would give to us,” his aunt said. “The words ‘I’m sorry’ will not bring back Tykeil.”

She said he celebrated his 23rd birthday in the weeks before the deadly shooting.

“Our nephew didn’t deserve what happened to him,” she said. “His life was cut short because someone decided in their mind, and went further with it, and took his life.”

Deputies said multiple witnesses refused to cooperate with the investigation.

On Mar. 16, deputies arrested Malik Smith, who also goes by the alias ‘Swish Money,’ in connection with the shooting. Smith is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

Malik Smith and Sharlize Burgos (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

They also identified Sharlize Burgos as a suspect in the case and said Fleming had visited her at The Springs before he was killed. Deputies said Burgos fled to New Jersey when they tried to speak to her.

She was later arrested in New Jersey and is charged with accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of murder. She is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

In the press conference, Sheriff Chuck Wright said people need to do more than pray about violence in the community - they need action to stop it.

“I’m okay with people having guns, it’s a Second Amendment right,” Sheriff Wright said. “I’ve said so many times - you’ve got to be responsible with that stuff.”

He issued a challenge to men in the community to step up and be involved in raising and guiding young people.

“The hope starts with the men stepping up and being men,” Wright said. “God bless moms and grandmas because they’ve been raising kids for a long time. We gotta turn that.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.