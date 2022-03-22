Advertisement

Western NC healthcare system celebrates 2 days COVID free

(pexels.com)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A healthcare system in western North Carolina hit a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Pardee UNC Health Care said Tuesday marked two straight days without any COVID-19 positive patients in their care.

The healthcare system said the milestone was encouraging, but they are watching a new COVID-19 variant in the U.S. and still urged unvaccinated members of the community to get the shot.

Read the full statement below:

“Pardee UNC Health Care is pleased to report that as of Tuesday, March 22, we have had two straight days without any COVID-positive patients in our care. While this is encouraging, we remain cautiously optimistic as a new variant has been reported in the U.S. and may likely reach our community in the coming weeks. For individuals who remain unvaccinated or are at high-risk for severe infection, we continue to encourage vaccinations and booster shots and masking in settings of higher potential transmission risk (especially indoors and in crowded public spaces).”

Dr. Greg McCarty, Chief Medical Officer, Pardee UNC Health Care

