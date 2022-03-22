Western NC healthcare system celebrates 2 days COVID free

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A healthcare system in western North Carolina hit a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Pardee UNC Health Care said Tuesday marked two straight days without any COVID-19 positive patients in their care.

The healthcare system said the milestone was encouraging, but they are watching a new COVID-19 variant in the U.S. and still urged unvaccinated members of the community to get the shot.

Read the full statement below:

“Pardee UNC Health Care is pleased to report that as of Tuesday, March 22, we have had two straight days without any COVID-positive patients in our care. While this is encouraging, we remain cautiously optimistic as a new variant has been reported in the U.S. and may likely reach our community in the coming weeks. For individuals who remain unvaccinated or are at high-risk for severe infection, we continue to encourage vaccinations and booster shots and masking in settings of higher potential transmission risk (especially indoors and in crowded public spaces).”

