Witness: Helicopter on site of crash with injuries in Union County

Helicopter on scene of Union Co. crash
Helicopter on scene of Union Co. crash(Brandon Harris)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a crash on Highway 176 near Farrow Road in Union County.

The crash happened at 11:26 a.m. and injuries have been reported, according to troopers.

Witnesses on scene say a medical helicopter is responding to take those injured to the hospital.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Helicopter on scene of Union County Crash.
