Women in Business Conference talks how to ‘emerge’ from pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of Spartanburg’s top women in business say it’s time to emerge.

That was the theme of the annual Women in Business conference today. Speakers focused on how to come back from the pandemic strong.

Organizers say COVID changed everything — even how the public perceives women in the workforce.”

Women make up almost 56% of the workforce in South Carolina, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Naomi Sargent, vice president of communications at OneSpartanburg, Inc., said the pandemic has helped some people realize the impact women have.

OneSpartanburg, Inc. hosted the conference. Another event is scheduled for March 31 to launch the Vision Plan 2.0, which details how the county plans to grow economically during the next five years. The event is free and open to the public. You can register to attend here.

