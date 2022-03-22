Women’s History Month: Spartanburg women emerging in business

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are highlighting some businesswomen in The Upstate this Women’s History Month.

One Spartanburg, Inc. hosted Emerge: Women in Business Conference 2022.

Around 150 women entrepreneurs participated to network, connect, and learn from one another.

Tamika Prince says the experience was inspiring. She works for Milliken & Company and is a children’s book author for her business, Bloom Creative Books.

“I think that I’m overcoming,” Prince said, “Really, it’s all about confidence and putting yourself out there.”

Molly Cashman was one of the keynote speakers.

“I got to share a lot of my career stories along the way and how I was able to really learn from every job I’ve had,” Cashman said.

Cashman says she hopes the women can take something positive away from the experience.

“Looking out at that amazing room of women, I was blown away,” Cashman said.

The topics were: emerge in growth, intent, and balance.

For example, one of the subjects keynote speaker Michelle Pearson talked about was work-life balance. Often, women are the caretakers. Pearson wanted women to know that they can have both.

“It’s a great opportunity for women today to go after your dreams wholeheartedly,” said Cashman.

Business can be a bit of a man’s world. Since Prince works in corporate America and has her own children’s book business, she says she’s learning to be her own advocate in a room full of men.

“I met someone online and actually saw him in person at my place of employment and just interjected myself into the conversation,” Prince said.

And when there is a room full of successful women sitting around her, cheering her on, it’s just the boost she needed to keep going.

“Being here today and seeing women from all aspects of business—from the corporate side to the entrepreneur side—has really been very empowering,” said Prince.

If you missed it, One Spartanburg Inc. will be back at it again with a women’s conference next year. Learn more here.

Gail Sharps Myers was also a keynote speaker.

