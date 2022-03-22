Zero Tuition Extended at Greenville Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -

A program that started with a $17 million from the South Carolina Legislature designated for tuition assistance at the state’s 16 technical colleges will continue to help students at Greenville Technical College. “Zero tuition” will continue into the summer and fall semesters of 2022.

“The first thing someone has to if they want to qualify is to apply to the college as soon as possible,” said Dr. Chuck Morton, Dean of Compliance and Community Outreach Programs, at Greenville Tech.

Gov. Henry McMaster first announced the tuition assistance last fall as part of the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program to prepare the state’s workforce for high-demand fields like manufacturing, health care, computer technology and more. The legislature has not yet acted on the governor’s request to commit another $124 million for the program.

“He has asked the legislature for those dollars to continue for the next two years,” Morton said. “That would make it possible for us to cover the tuition for students who are in our technical programs.”

Morton said all returning, transfer and current students enrolled in a degree or certificate program can apply for the extended zero tuition assistance. After a student applies, the school will help secure whatever state and federal financial aid is available.

“If there’s a gap between what the student has gotten through financial aid and what the student owes, then that’s where the tuition-free money comes in to cover that gap,” Morton said.

Applicants interested in zero tuition can apply through Greenville Tech’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.