Afghan refugees adjusting to new life in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “We did not feel ourselves and our families were safe in Afghanistan.”

It’s been a long journey for Safi, an Afghan refugee who worked in IT programming for the US embassy before American troops pulled out last year.

“It was a bridge between the US Embassy and the people of Afghanistan,” Safi said of his old old job/role within the embassy.

He worked at the US Embassy-sponsored Lincoln Learning Center, a place that taught young people about programming.

In his home country, he was a program manager for the Center, a leader, with a history of advocating for youth education and--in particular--women’s rights.

“It was a wonderful job,” Safi told FOX Carolina. “Thousands of youths got training in computer science, English language, and computer programming.”

But he says after the Taliban takeover, his position and advocacy work placed him in danger. So he fled with the clothes on his back and started a new life.

He’s now been in Greenville a little more than a month, and is applying for work every chance he gets.

“They have done so much to serve our country in Afghanistan, so I think we should repay what they did for us,” said Chris Manning, job placement coordinator for Lutheran Services Carolinas, a ministry that has been a constant presence in the lives of refugees who have been moved to our area since day 1.

Chris says her job is to, along with her entire multi-faceted organization, help evacuees like Safi adjust to life in America. Lutheran Services helped move refugees in, get them settled in with donations of furniture, food, etc., and has even helped to teach them English.

Chris came over to Safi’s while FOX Carolina was there Tuesday--to give him a new job application to fill out for the IT position at the Greenville County Public Library.

“It’s going great so far,” Manning said of LSC’s efforts. “We’ve found almost everybody jobs.”

“They are very friendly,” Safi said of the folks at LSC. But he also wants neighbors to know--he feels very welcomed in Greenville as a whole too.

“They are very good people,” Safi added. “Always asking after us like our mother and father. So we really like them.”

Safi says he loves his new city, and the new friends he’s made along this winding road he’s been on. He says what he wants most now is to make a difference with the chance he’s been given to start anew.

“I will try my best to serve the community,” he told FOX Carolina. “I see my future very bright.”

Safi says he hopes to bring his family over to the US eventually, and although he doesn’t have kids of his own yet, he says he’s thankful they’ll have all the opportunities America has to offer.

Lutheran Services says that if stories like Safi’s inspire you, and you feel passionately about helping them in their mission, the thing they need most right now is for people to merely volunteer their time. Helping these refugees learn English, get further acclimated to American societal norms, and helping them to get to job interviews (this is most important because many left Afghanistan with the clothes on their backs and have transportation difficulties) can make all the difference in the world.

