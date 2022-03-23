Deputies investigating after man shot in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a suspect who shot a victim overnight in Piedmont.

The Sheriff’s Office said a call came into dispatch just before 3 a.m. in regards to a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound at 100 Top Lane. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

We’re told there is no information on the suspect at this time and the motive that led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

