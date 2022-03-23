Advertisement

Deputies investigating after man shot in Piedmont

The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene in Walpole(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a suspect who shot a victim overnight in Piedmont.

The Sheriff’s Office said a call came into dispatch just before 3 a.m. in regards to a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound at 100 Top Lane. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

We’re told there is no information on the suspect at this time and the motive that led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
He suffered a brain arm at the age of 13
Upstate teen living abundant life seven years later after brain disorder
DHEC Encourages chicken pox vaccine WHNS
DHEC encourages chicken pox vaccine after outbreak
Mo Safi says he's finally feeling like he belongs in a community after being in Greenville just...
Afghan refugees adjusting to new life in the Upstate