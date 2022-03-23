Deputies: ‘Operation Caught Red Handed’ identifies 20 suspects involved in criminal enterprise

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a months-long investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they launched an operation called “Operation caught red handed” to arrest suspects involved in a criminal enterprise.

Deputies said detectives, along with Loss Prevention team from Home Depot, Lowes, and Wal-Mart, began the investigation into retail theft involving a criminal enterprise that lead to the sale and distribution of fentanyl in Henderson County.

We’re told during the investigation, detectives determined Anna Morrow was receiving stolen property from the stores mentioned in exchange for fentanyl. Through the investigation, officials were able to identify approximately 20 people who were involved.

The Sheriff’s Office said on March 16, “Operation caught red handed” began as a large-scale warrant service involving suspects associated with a criminal enterprise.

Deputies said during the operation, the following suspects were located, arrested, and charged with felony conspiracy retail theft:

Dakota Bass - $12,000.00 Secured Bond

Lanny Carroll -$12,000.00 Secured Bond

Jeffrey Worley -$12,000.00 Secured Bond

Donnie Norton - $3,000.00 Secured Bond

Robert Jaburg - $12,000.00 Secured Bond

Jesus Mancillas - $12,500.00 Secured Bond

Carmen Cagle - $3,000.00 Secured Bond

Lindsey Rowe - $8,000.00 Secured Bond

We’re told the following individuals are still at large for felony conspiracy to commit retail therapy, except for Anna Morrow:

Anna Morrow Felony continuing a criminal enterprise, Possess and or receive stolen property, Possession of stolen firearm, Possession of firearm by felon, four counts

Noah Ray Shipman

Austyn Lloyd Heatherly

Hannah Nicole Laughter

Randolph Joesph Wallen Jr.

Mary Hester Gilliland

Jimmy Clifford Sullivan

Tony Kenneth Cagle

Daniel Hamm

Joshua Stephen Mosley

Kimberly Ann Ward

George Quinton Wingo

Anyone with information on where these suspects may be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4596.

(Left to right, top row) Bass, Carroll, Norton, and Cagle. (Left to right, bottom row) Rowe, Worley, Jaburg, and Mancillas. (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.