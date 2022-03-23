Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing woman who went off into the woods this morning

Kalan Gary
Kalan Gary(Laurens County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for Kalah Gary, a missing 26-year-old woman.

Gary was last seen going into the woods near the 2300 area of Hwy 308 in Clinton. She was wearing a camouflage jacket and vans shoes with flowers on them.

Deputies described Gary as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Deputies said they are currently searching the area for any signs of Gary. They are asking people to avoid the area so they can work.

Anyone with information on Gary is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

