District: Abbeville County school lockout lifted following nearby robbery

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wright Middle School in Abbeville County was put on lockout Wednesday morning following a nearby incident, according to the school district.

The district said the school was put on lockout at around 8:20 a.m. due to a robbery near the school. The lockout was lifted at around 9:30 a.m.

We’re told school officials were informed of the robbery incident from law enforcement.

We’ve reached out to learn more of the robbery from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

