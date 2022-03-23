District: Abbeville County school lockout lifted following nearby robbery

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wright Middle School in Abbeville County was put on lockout Wednesday morning following a nearby incident, according to the school district.

The district said the school was put on lockout at around 8:20 a.m. due to a robbery near the school. The lockout was lifted at around 9:30 a.m.

We’re told school officials were informed of the robbery incident from law enforcement.

We’ve reached out to learn more of the robbery from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

