EMS: Medshore helicopter called to hotel shooting in Anderson County

Deputies respond to hotel shooting in Anderson County.
Deputies respond to hotel shooting in Anderson County.(Viewer submitted photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a hotel that happened Tuesday night.

We’re told the shooting took place at the Baymont by Wyndham Anderson Clemson located on 128 Interstate Boulevard in Anderson.

EMS said medshore responded and called for a helicopter to take a victim to Greenville. We do not have an update on the victim’s status at this time.

