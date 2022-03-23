Family-owned Upstate restaurant closing after 37 years

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After nearly four decades, a local Mexican restaurant is closings its doors.

Anita’s Mexican Restaurant on Alice Avenue in Simpsonville said the owner is retiring. The restaurant thanked the community and their dedicated employees.

“It has been so rewarding to have shared our home-cooked Mexican food to each of you,” the restaurant posted on social media.

Their last day open will be Mar. 27.

