Advertisement

Family-owned Upstate restaurant closing after 37 years

Anita's Mexican Restaurant
Anita's Mexican Restaurant(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After nearly four decades, a local Mexican restaurant is closings its doors.

Anita’s Mexican Restaurant on Alice Avenue in Simpsonville said the owner is retiring. The restaurant thanked the community and their dedicated employees.

“It has been so rewarding to have shared our home-cooked Mexican food to each of you,” the restaurant posted on social media.

Their last day open will be Mar. 27.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Yellow Cardinal spotted in Upstate
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in the Upstate
Rare yellow Cardinal spotted in Upstate
(Left to right, top row) Shipman, Hamm, Heatherly, Sullivan, Ward, and Wingo. (Left to right,...
Deputies: ‘Operation Caught Red Handed’ identifies 20 suspects involved in criminal enterprise