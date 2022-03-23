Advertisement

Greenville woman sentenced to more than 10 years in oxycodone conspiracy

Keowsha Golden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina says evidence showed Keowsha Golden, 36, of Greenville, obtained prescription paper and then forged physician information to write prescriptions for 30-milligram oxycodone tablets.

Golden used drug addicts and people experiencing homelessness to pass the prescriptions around the Upstate and in western North Carolina, according to court evidence.

Along with fake identification documents, she provided the prescription passers with the money to pick up the prescriptions, investigators say. The oxycodone tablets were then reportedly sold at the wholesale rate of $2,800 to $3,500 per bottle.

Golden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins sentenced Golden to 130 months imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Laurens Police Department and Greenville Police Department.

